KASU News

KASU News: Governor Sanders' State of the State Address, Legislative Reactions, and Paragould Plant Closure

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, include Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' unveiling of bold plans for education, public safety, and career paths in Arkansas, along with reactions from Democrats who raise concerns about firing professors for perceived indoctrination. Additionally, unfortunate news for workers at a northeast Arkansas plant is covered. Other stories include the passing of former Arkansas Congressman Beryl Anthony, Jr., a city grant for Jonesboro non-profits, and a new vice chancellor appointment at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

00:30 Governor Sanders' State of the State Address

02:09 The Democratic Response to the State of the State

05:11 Remembering Congressman Beryl Anthony Jr.

05:52 Closure of Tenneco's Paragould Plant

06:36 Jonesboro's Humanitarian Outreach Grant

07:28 New Vice Chancellor at UA Little Rock

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
