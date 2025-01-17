© 2025 KASU
Agriculture
Talk Business & Politics

Fayetteville Tech Innovation with Carter Malloy

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
AcreTrader CEO Carter Malloy talks about a more recent product launched by his farm real estate technology company. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock engages in a conversation with Carter Malloy, founder, and CEO of AcreTrader and Acres.com. They discuss the origins and rapid growth of AcreTrader, a platform facilitating farmland investments, and the successful launch and expansion of Acres.com, a tool providing maps and data for landowners and professionals. Malloy also highlights the new Layer Library feature and offers advice to aspiring entrepreneurs on mentorship and gaining industry insights.

00:25 AcreTrader: Making Farmland Investing Accessible

01:28 Introducing Acres.com: Solving Information Access Issues

02:30 Growth and Market Adoption of Acres.com

04:13 Future Plans and New Features

05:38 Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

07:00 Conclusion and Upcoming Features

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 KASU NewscastTalk Business and PoliticsAgriculture Real Estate - Farmland
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
