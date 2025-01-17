© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Pharmacy Regulation, Medicaid Changes, and Paragould Plant Closure

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, January 17, 2025, include Arkansas lawmakers' efforts to ban pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies, reactions to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan to streamline college admissions and impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, and assistance for upcoming layoffs at a Paragould plant. Other stories cover legislative updates from the Arkansas House, Rick Crawford's new leadership post, litigation over the abortion pill, a federal grant for lithium extraction in Southern Arkansas, and flu-related deaths in the state. Also highlighted are educational programs for laid-off workers and an ongoing homicide investigation in Jonesboro.

00:30 Arkansas Lawmakers Tackle Pharmacy Benefit Managers

02:00 Arkansas Legislative Session Kicks Off

03:02 Arkansas Governor's Medicaid Work Requirements Proposal

03:40 Governor's Higher Education Plans

04:38 New Leadership in Arkansas Congressional Delegation

05:06 Federal Judge Allows Challenge to Abortion Pill

06:14 Lithium Extraction Project in Arkansas

07:07 Flu Season Update in Arkansas

07:33 Support for Tenneco Employees Amid Plant Closure

08:22 Double Homicide Investigation

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor