Israelis react to the ceasefire deal going into effect 15 months after the war began

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect today, but it has been far from smooth. It didn't start on time, and Israel carried out a series of deadly airstrikes shortly before it went into effect. NPR's Greg Myre joins us now from Tel Aviv. Good morning, Greg.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Ayesha.

RASCOE: So where do things stand now?

MYRE: The shooting has stopped, and it does appear the ceasefire is taking hold. We're waiting for the release right now of three Israeli women hostages from Gaza and nearly 100 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel in the West Bank. This could happen at any moment. Also, there's this long line of aid trucks at Gaza's southern border with Egypt. Some are starting to enter the territory with badly needed assistance, so this is starting to play out as planned after a pretty rough start.

RASCOE: What were the problems?

MYRE: So the ceasefire was supposed to take effect at 8:30 a.m. local time, but Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel had not received the names of the three Israelis being released as stipulated under the agreement. Hamas acknowledged this, and it blamed unspecified technical problems. So Israel said this meant the ceasefire had not begun, and it carried out a series of airstrikes in several parts of Gaza. Palestinian officials said at least 19 people were killed and an even larger number injured. It looked like if - the deal might fall apart before it even began.

But a couple hours later, Israel said it did receive the names. The truce took hold about 11:15 a.m. We're seeing Palestinian celebrations in Gaza. Civilians are waving flags. Hamas fighters are waving guns. Also, many civilians are heading home. They're on foot, in cars, on the back of donkey carts. Many had fled areas that have been under heavy Israeli bombing in recent days.

RASCOE: What can you tell us about the Israelis and Palestinians set to be released today?

MYRE: So the three Israelis are all young women civilians, ages 24 to 31. All were seized by Hamas in its attack at the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023. One was abducted from a music festival that we've heard a lot about. Two others were taken from a kibbutz just outside the Gaza border. Hamas still has close to 100 hostages, which will be released in small groups like this in the coming weeks. Israel is freeing these 95 Palestinians held in the West Bank.

This is part of nearly 2,000 Palestinians scheduled to be freed in the coming weeks. Those being released include some who've been arrested fairly recently and held without charge, others who've been convicted of murder and terrorism. We should stress that for both sides, these releases are hugely important. It's a very big part of the ceasefire deal.

RASCOE: What should we be looking for in the days ahead?

MYRE: So, you know, the hope is the ceasefire becomes more entrenched, the atmosphere improves, it becomes permanent and the war ends. But we are hearing criticism of the deal because it does stretch out for such a long period. The first phase alone lasts six weeks. And the two sides will pretty soon have to start negotiating again on Phases 2 and 3 of the deal.

And they face some really tough questions, Ayesha. You know, when exactly will all the Israeli troops leave Gaza? Who's going to govern Gaza? Israel says it won't be Hamas, but there's no real alternative at this point. So the length of the process means there's just a greater and greater chance that something could go wrong and the possibility that the fighting could resume.

RASCOE: NPR's Greg Myre in Tel Aviv. Thank you so much.

MYRE: Sure thing, Ayesha. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.