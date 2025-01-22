KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Updates, Police Incidents, and Governor Sanders Re-election

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, cover an Arkansas legislative session discussing bills on sports shooting event liability and Freedom of Information Act expansion. Other stories include the arrest of a former Jonesboro police officer with a history of excessive force, the start of Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders’ 2026 re-election campaign, updates on the Jonesboro City Council's decision to demolish the Citizens Bank building, the release of Arkansans charged in the January 6th Capitol attack after a presidential pardon, and two University of Arkansas student deaths in Fayetteville. Additionally, a Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person suspected of driving a stolen car in Memphis.

