© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Updates, Police Incidents, and Governor Sanders Re-election

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, cover an Arkansas legislative session discussing bills on sports shooting event liability and Freedom of Information Act expansion. Other stories include the arrest of a former Jonesboro police officer with a history of excessive force, the start of Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders’ 2026 re-election campaign, updates on the Jonesboro City Council's decision to demolish the Citizens Bank building, the release of Arkansans charged in the January 6th Capitol attack after a presidential pardon, and two University of Arkansas student deaths in Fayetteville. Additionally, a Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person suspected of driving a stolen car in Memphis.

00:30 Legislative Debate on Shooting Sports Liability Protection

01:53 Expanding the Freedom of Information Act

03:33 Former Officer Arrested for Assault

04:32 Jonesboro Public Safety Committee Decisions

06:22 Pardon of January 6th Participants in Arkansas

07:08 Governor Sarah Sanders' Re-election Campaign

07:59 Tragic Incidents at the University of Arkansas

08:17 Fatal Shooting in Memphis

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor