KASU News: Arkansas Bills, Absentee Voting Debate, and Art Exhibition

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 23, 2025, cover several legislative updates including a proposed resolution to use the term 'Gulf of America,' a ban on tobacco products in schools, and a tax exemption for teachers. Lawmakers discuss bills on absentee voting for seniors and direct drug dispensing by hospitals. Controversy around a landfill inspection tip-off in Tontitown is addressed. A significant earthquake risk in northeast Arkansas is highlighted, and the Bradbury Art Museum hosts an annual exhibition honoring its late founder. In sports, A-State basketball teams prepare for matchups.

