KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Bills, Absentee Voting Debate, and Art Exhibition

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 23, 2025, cover several legislative updates including a proposed resolution to use the term 'Gulf of America,' a ban on tobacco products in schools, and a tax exemption for teachers. Lawmakers discuss bills on absentee voting for seniors and direct drug dispensing by hospitals. Controversy around a landfill inspection tip-off in Tontitown is addressed. A significant earthquake risk in northeast Arkansas is highlighted, and the Bradbury Art Museum hosts an annual exhibition honoring its late founder. In sports, A-State basketball teams prepare for matchups.

00:30 Introduction to New Legislative Filings

01:29 Healthcare and Pharmacy Legislation

03:06 Absentee Voting Bill Discussion

04:31 Controversy Over Northwest Arkansas Landfill

06:41 Earthquake Preparedness in Northeast Arkansas

07:29 Delta National Small Prints Exhibition

08:03 A-State Basketball Showdown

08:56 Arkansas Razorbacks' Comeback Victory

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
