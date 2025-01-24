© 2025 KASU
In-depth with Leslie Rutledge: Arkansas Policies and Trump Inauguration Experience

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:28 AM CST
Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge reflects on the Trump inauguration, Gov. Sarah Sanders' State of the State speech, and her role at the Arkansas Legislature. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock welcomes Leslie Rutledge, Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas. The discussion covers her experience at the Trump inauguration, Governor Sarah Sanders' recent State of the State speech, key policies including the elimination of the grocery tax, funding free breakfast for public school children, and maternal health issues. Rutledge also reflects on her role in presiding over the Arkansas State Senate and her interactions with senators to push the governor’s agenda and maintain decorum.

00:39 Discussing Trump's Inauguration

01:23 Governor Sarah Sanders' State of the State Speech

01:39 Eliminating the Grocery Tax

02:37 Free Breakfast for Public School Children

03:59 Maternal Health Initiatives

05:06 Role of the Lieutenant Governor

07:04 Concluding Remarks

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
