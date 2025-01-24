KASU News: Arkansas Education Bills, Digital Currency, and Local Sports Victories
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, January 24, 2025, cover debates on Arkansas history education standards and digital currency legislation, a proposed constitutional amendment for recalling elected officials, and mental health screening programs in schools. In Poinsett County, the separation of the sheriff and tax collector roles is under legislative review. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints Jerry Halsey to the State Highway Commission. Also covered are the consolidation of traffic patterns near Jonesboro Public Schools, the death of a Pulaski County middle school teacher, and updates on college basketball, including A-State Red Wolves' victory over Appalachian State and their upcoming game against Texas State, as well as a preview of the Arkansas Razorbacks' match against Oklahoma.
