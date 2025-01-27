Economic Insights with Mervin Jebaraj: State and National Economy Overview
UA economist Mervin Jebaraj previews the upcoming annual economic forecast to held in NWA on Friday. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Mervin Jebaraj, economist at the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business. They discuss the current state of Arkansas’s economy, highlighting key sectors like healthcare, construction, and manufacturing, as well as challenges in agriculture. The conversation also covers the economic transition between Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, noting the overall health of the U.S. economy with low unemployment, steady job growth, and near-target GDP growth and inflation rates.
00:32 Upcoming Economic Conference in Northwest Arkansas
00:51 State of the Arkansas Economy
02:59 Sector-Specific Economic Insights
05:06 Transition of U.S. Presidential Administration