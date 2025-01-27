© 2025 KASU
Business & Economy
Talk Business & Politics

Economic Insights with Mervin Jebaraj: State and National Economy Overview

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
UA economist Mervin Jebaraj previews the upcoming annual economic forecast to held in NWA on Friday. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Mervin Jebaraj, economist at the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business. They discuss the current state of Arkansas’s economy, highlighting key sectors like healthcare, construction, and manufacturing, as well as challenges in agriculture. The conversation also covers the economic transition between Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, noting the overall health of the U.S. economy with low unemployment, steady job growth, and near-target GDP growth and inflation rates.

00:32 Upcoming Economic Conference in Northwest Arkansas

00:51 State of the Arkansas Economy

02:59 Sector-Specific Economic Insights

05:06 Transition of U.S. Presidential Administration

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
