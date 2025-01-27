Economic Insights with Mervin Jebaraj: State and National Economy Overview

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Mervin Jebaraj, economist at the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business. They discuss the current state of Arkansas’s economy, highlighting key sectors like healthcare, construction, and manufacturing, as well as challenges in agriculture. The conversation also covers the economic transition between Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, noting the overall health of the U.S. economy with low unemployment, steady job growth, and near-target GDP growth and inflation rates.

