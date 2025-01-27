KASU News: Governor Sanders in Davos, Refugee Delays, and A-State Victory

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, January 27, 2025, cover Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ongoing delays for refugee families bound for Arkansas, and A-State's recent basketball victory over Texas State. Additional stories include the Women's Foundation of the South supporting women of color-led organizations, rising flu and COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, renovations at Clinton National Airport, and the upcoming 31st Annual Agribusiness Conference. Updates on college basketball for both men's and women's teams are also featured.

