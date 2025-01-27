KASU News: Governor Sanders in Davos, Refugee Delays, and A-State Victory
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, January 27, 2025, cover Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ongoing delays for refugee families bound for Arkansas, and A-State's recent basketball victory over Texas State. Additional stories include the Women's Foundation of the South supporting women of color-led organizations, rising flu and COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, renovations at Clinton National Airport, and the upcoming 31st Annual Agribusiness Conference. Updates on college basketball for both men's and women's teams are also featured.
00:30 Governors' Discussion at Davos
02:23 Governor Sanders' Cell Phone Ban Proposal
02:57 Impact of Executive Order on Refugees
04:38 Empowering Women of Color: The Women's Foundation of the South
06:12 Flu and COVID-19 Report for January
06:32 Clinton National Airport Renovation Project
06:58 Upcoming Agribusiness Conference Details
07:15 A-State Red Wolves Basketball Victory
07:32 College Basketball Highlights: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma and Kentucky