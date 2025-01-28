KASU News: Debate on Ending Affirmative Action, Medicaid Changes, and Free Cancer Screenings
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, January 28, 2025, cover a bill to end affirmative action in Arkansas, efforts to resolve Medicaid patient acceptance issues by dentists, and how to get free cervical and breast cancer screenings. Updates also include proposed Medicaid work requirements, legislation on AI, a new license plate for women veterans, and cybersecurity measures for Upper Delta schools. Additionally, East Arkansas Community College's name change, a government shutdown in Jefferson County, and nominees for the Arkansas Delta Byways Awards, alongside college basketball highlights, are featured.
00:30 Arkansas Senate Bill 3: Ending Affirmative Action
01:06 TikTok Controversy: U.S. Government's Stance
01:54 Medicaid Changes in Arkansas: Work Requirements Proposal
02:57 Arkansas Lawmakers Tackle Medicaid Reimbursement
03:48 Tax Cuts and Legislative Plans
04:38 AI Legislation Advances in Arkansas
05:10 New License Plate for Women Veterans
06:35 Cybersecurity Initiatives in Schools
07:10 Senate Bill 46: East Arkansas Community College Name Change
07:31 Jefferson County Government Shutdown and Resignation
07:56 Cervical Health Awareness Month Initiatives
08:37 Arkansas Delta Byways Awards Nominees
08:50 Upcoming College Basketball Game: Southern Miss vs. A-State Red Wolves