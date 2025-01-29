© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Arkansas Supreme Court Dynamics with Sylvester Smith and Michael Cook

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 29, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST
Political strategists Sylvester Smith and Michael Cook discuss state politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Sylvester Smith, an attorney and GOP strategist, and Michael Cook, a Democratic strategist with Cook Consulting, to unpack the current situation in the Arkansas Supreme Court. The discussion highlights the inner workings of the court, the conflicts among the justices, and potential legislative actions. They cover Amendment 80's implications, the debate on returning to partisan judges, and the broader impacts on Arkansas's judicial system. Both guests provide their insights on possible solutions and outcomes for the judiciary's challenges.

00:26 Welcome and Guest Introduction

00:48 Discussion on Arkansas Supreme Court

02:20 Judicial Candidates' Perspectives

05:27 Debate on Partisan Judges

06:57 Conclusion and Farewell

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsArkansas Supreme CourtKASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics