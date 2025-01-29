Arkansas Supreme Court Dynamics with Sylvester Smith and Michael Cook

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Sylvester Smith, an attorney and GOP strategist, and Michael Cook, a Democratic strategist with Cook Consulting, to unpack the current situation in the Arkansas Supreme Court. The discussion highlights the inner workings of the court, the conflicts among the justices, and potential legislative actions. They cover Amendment 80's implications, the debate on returning to partisan judges, and the broader impacts on Arkansas's judicial system. Both guests provide their insights on possible solutions and outcomes for the judiciary's challenges.

00:26 Welcome and Guest Introduction

00:48 Discussion on Arkansas Supreme Court

02:20 Judicial Candidates' Perspectives

05:27 Debate on Partisan Judges

06:57 Conclusion and Farewell