KASU News: Affirmative Action, Gulf of Mexico Renaming Fail, and A-State Celebrates Women's Sports
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 30, 2025, cover a heated debate among Arkansas Senators over a bill to end affirmative action, the rejection of a plan in Arkansas to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and the Red Wolves preparing to celebrate 50 years of women's sports at A-State. Additional stories include legislative progress on easing raw milk sales, updates on water and sewer rate discussions in Cherry Valley, a veteran's not guilty plea in a Memphis shooting case, and college basketball highlights featuring both men's and women's teams.
00:30 Senate Passes Bill to End Affirmative Action
03:08 Arkansas Raw Milk Legislation
04:46 Renaming the Gulf of Mexico: Legislative Efforts and Controversies
06:08 Cherry Valley City Council Meeting
06:44 Veteran Pleads Not Guilty in Memphis Shooting
07:14 College Basketball Highlights
07:57 A-State Women's Basketball: Celebrating 50 Years with Special Events
08:45 Vice to Feature Arkansas Coach Calipari In Docuseries