KASU News: Affirmative Action, Gulf of Mexico Renaming Fail, and A-State Celebrates Women's Sports

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 30, 2025, cover a heated debate among Arkansas Senators over a bill to end affirmative action, the rejection of a plan in Arkansas to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and the Red Wolves preparing to celebrate 50 years of women's sports at A-State. Additional stories include legislative progress on easing raw milk sales, updates on water and sewer rate discussions in Cherry Valley, a veteran's not guilty plea in a Memphis shooting case, and college basketball highlights featuring both men's and women's teams.

00:30 Senate Passes Bill to End Affirmative Action

03:08 Arkansas Raw Milk Legislation

04:46 Renaming the Gulf of Mexico: Legislative Efforts and Controversies

06:08 Cherry Valley City Council Meeting

06:44 Veteran Pleads Not Guilty in Memphis Shooting

07:14 College Basketball Highlights

07:57 A-State Women's Basketball: Celebrating 50 Years with Special Events

08:45 Vice to Feature Arkansas Coach Calipari In Docuseries