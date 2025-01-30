© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Affirmative Action, Gulf of Mexico Renaming Fail, and A-State Celebrates Women's Sports

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 30, 2025, cover a heated debate among Arkansas Senators over a bill to end affirmative action, the rejection of a plan in Arkansas to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and the Red Wolves preparing to celebrate 50 years of women's sports at A-State. Additional stories include legislative progress on easing raw milk sales, updates on water and sewer rate discussions in Cherry Valley, a veteran's not guilty plea in a Memphis shooting case, and college basketball highlights featuring both men's and women's teams.

00:30 Senate Passes Bill to End Affirmative Action

03:08 Arkansas Raw Milk Legislation

04:46 Renaming the Gulf of Mexico: Legislative Efforts and Controversies

06:08 Cherry Valley City Council Meeting

06:44 Veteran Pleads Not Guilty in Memphis Shooting

07:14 College Basketball Highlights

07:57 A-State Women's Basketball: Celebrating 50 Years with Special Events

08:45 Vice to Feature Arkansas Coach Calipari In Docuseries

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor