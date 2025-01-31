© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Dispute, Crime Prevention Funding, and Upcoming College Basketball Games

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, January 31, 2025, include a contentious start for the new Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, potential crime prevention funding from casino and marijuana revenue, and updates on A-State and Arkansas basketball games. Other stories cover the Arkansas General Assembly's discussions on various bills, including digital currency definitions, automatic unclaimed property payments, and the expansion of tax-exempt savings accounts for individuals with disabilities. The legislation regarding cryptocurrency mines near military bases and general election runoffs is also highlighted.

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court's Rough Start

01:36 Legislative Proposals by Senator Brian King

02:05 Arkansas Senate Discusses Digital Currency Bill

03:25 Unclaimed Property Bill Advances

04:41 Senate Bill 60: Protecting Military Facilities from Cryptocurrency Mines

06:03 Runoff Elections Bill Fails in Arkansas

07:07 Expansion of Tax-Exempt Savings Accounts for Disabled Arkansans

08:12 Debate on Tax Policy Bills

08:38 Upcoming College Basketball Games

08:53 Arkansas Basketball Faces Kentucky After Road Game Losses

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I've been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
