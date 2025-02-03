KASU News: Jonesboro Protests, Educational Challenges, and A-State Red Wolves Triumph

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, February 3rd, 2025, feature the Jonesboro protesters demanding immigration reform, the struggles of Arkansas students post-pandemic, and an A-State Red Wolves basketball victory. Additional stories include legislative efforts to ban smartphones in public schools, chronic absenteeism's impact on education, a bill to loosen alcohol laws, a review of President Trump's federal funding freeze, homicides in Little Rock, and the re-election of leaders in the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees.

