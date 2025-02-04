© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Legislature debates school cell phone limits and Medicaid reforms

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, cover a range of legislative and local governance topics. Key stories include the Arkansas Legislature considering the 'Bell to Bell, No Cell Act' to limit cell phone use in schools, proposed changes to the state's Medicaid program, and a bill allowing the Arkansas Education Department to manage Arkansas PBS. Additional updates include Jonesboro City meetings discussing impact fees and public safety funding, new legislation on local food freedom, and amendments to the state library system requirements. Lastly, sports coverage features upcoming A-State basketball games in the Sun Belt Conference.

00:30 Introduction of the Bell to Bell No Cell Act

02:07 Introduction to Proposed Medicaid Changes

03:20 New Legislative Bills Filed by Sen. Dan Sullivan

04:26 Legislative Updates on Healthcare Bills

04:48 Arkansas Lawmakers Reject Alcohol Delivery Bill

05:54 Local Food Legislation Advances

06:24 Blue Envelope Program for Autism Spectrum Drivers

07:00 Separation of County Offices in Arkansas

07:43 Jonesboro City Meetings and Hearings

08:32 Wildlife Management Area Turkey Hunting Permits

08:49 A-State Basketball Updates

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
