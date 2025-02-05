The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and a philanthropist, dies at 88

Updated February 05, 2025 at 13:45 PM ET

LISBON, Portugal — Rahim Al-Hussaini was named Wednesday as the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims, following the death of his father.

The 53-year-old was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal.

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

The Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced earlier that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, died surrounded by his family.

‎ / AP / AP Karim Aga Khan, his wife the Begum Salima, and their son, Prince Rahim are seen in Geneva, Feb. 9, 1972.

Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the former Aga Khan. He was educated in the U.S., having studied comparative literature at Brown University, and has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, the spiritual leader's main philanthropic organization, according to a statement it released Wednesday.

The organization deals mainly with issues of health care, housing, education and rural economic development. It says it works in over 30 countries and has an annual budget of about $1 billion for nonprofit development activities.

The Aga Khan Development Network said Prince Rahim took a special interest in its work to fight climate change and protect the environment.

The late Aga Khan was given the title of "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather, the Aga Khan III, unexpectedly made him heir to the family's 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

Over decades, the late Aga Khan evolved into a business magnate and a philanthropist, moving between the spiritual and the worldly with ease.

A defender of Islamic culture and values, he was widely regarded as a builder of bridges between Muslim societies and the West despite — or perhaps because of — his reticence about becoming involved in politics.

A network of hospitals bearing the Aga Khan's name is scattered in places where health care was lacking for the poorest, including Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, where he spent tens of millions of dollars in developing local economies.

Ismailis lived for many generations in Iran, Syria and South Asia before also settling in east Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, as well as Europe, North America and Australia more recently. They consider it a duty to tithe up to 12.5% of their income to the Aga Khan as steward.

Shenila Khoja-Moolji, an associate professor at Georgetown University who researches Muslim societies, said Ismailis turn to the Aga Khan in matters of faith and daily life and often refer to him "as a paternal figure."

Prince Rahim has three siblings, two brothers and one sister.

