KASU News: Missing Teen, Affirmative Action Bill, and Maternal Mortality Legislation

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, February 7, 2025, include an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old pregnant Wisconsin girl possibly headed to Arkansas with a 40-year-old man, advancements of a bill to end affirmative action in Arkansas, and new legislation to combat maternal mortality. Additional stories cover the approval of a bill to make school breakfast free using medical marijuana revenue, the near-final approval of a ban on cell phone use in public schools, and a bill to increase government transparency. In other news, a local college prepares for Arkansas Access higher education reform, a failed effort to enact gun safety instruction in schools, and an organist's tribute to Bach. College basketball updates and the announcement of the 2025 Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees are also included.

00:30 Amber Alert for Missing Pregnant Teen

01:03 Arkansas House Passes Senate Bill 3

01:32 Free School Breakfast Proposal

01:52 Governor Sanders' New Legislation on Maternal Health

02:52 Arkansas Lawmakers Push for School Cell Phone Ban

03:53 Government Transparency Efforts in Arkansas

05:05 Arkansas Malpractice Lawsuit Bill

05:32 Gun Safety Instruction Proposal Fails

06:02 Arkansas Access Higher Education Reform

06:53 Teen Arrested for Attempted Plane Theft

07:24 Celebrating Bach's Legacy in Arkansas

07:51 Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

08:19 Sun Belt Conference College Basketball Update