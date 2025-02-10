KASU News: Medicaid Work Requirement, Fordyce Shooting Trial Moved, and School Garden Funding

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, February 10th, 2023, include the exploration of a Medicaid work requirement by Arkansas in coordination with the Trump administration, the rescheduling of the trial for Travis Posey related to the Fordyce mass shooting, and the impact of President Trump's deportation executive order on Marshallese migrants in northwest Arkansas. Additionally, updates on Arkansas's flu spike, progress on cell phone ban legislation in Missouri public schools, and the challenges of overcrowding at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center are provided. The episode also covers the application process for Arkansas schools to participate in the Farm to School Institute, and concludes with college basketball updates.

