KASU News: Medicaid Work Requirement, Fordyce Shooting Trial Moved, and School Garden Funding
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, February 10th, 2023, include the exploration of a Medicaid work requirement by Arkansas in coordination with the Trump administration, the rescheduling of the trial for Travis Posey related to the Fordyce mass shooting, and the impact of President Trump's deportation executive order on Marshallese migrants in northwest Arkansas. Additionally, updates on Arkansas's flu spike, progress on cell phone ban legislation in Missouri public schools, and the challenges of overcrowding at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center are provided. The episode also covers the application process for Arkansas schools to participate in the Farm to School Institute, and concludes with college basketball updates.
00:30 Medicaid Work Requirement in Arkansas
01:25 Mass Shooting Trial Update
01:55 Impact of Trump's Executive Order on Marshallese Citizens
03:26 Flu Spike in Arkansas
04:40 Legislation on Cell Phone Use in Missouri Schools
05:48 Overcrowding in Juvenile Detention Centers
06:28 Farm to School Program Details
07:23 College Basketball Highlights