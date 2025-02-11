KASU News: Arkansas School Video Bill, Criminalizing Squatting, and Sheriff Arrested
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, cover several key stories: a bill to require Arkansas schools to show an anti-abortion video on human development stalls in the House committee, a bill to criminalize squatting clears its first legislative hurdle, and a local law enforcement officer gets arrested again. Additional stories include a bill to give Arkansas AG more power over ballot initiatives advancing, Jefferson County government shutdown nearing an end, a report on artificial intelligence policies hitting the governor's desk, an increase in state trooper ramming maneuvers, and Harding University starting a major expansion.
00:30 Controversial Human Development Video in Arkansas Schools
02:14 Arkansas Ballot Initiative Bill
03:47 Anti-Squatting Bill Clears Ark. House
05:19 Jefferson County Government Shutdown Resolution
06:58 Arkansas AI and Analytics Center Report
07:46 State Troopers' Ramming Maneuvers and Pursuits
08:11 Hot Spring County Sheriff Arrested Again
08:44 Harding University Expansion