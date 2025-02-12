© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Senate panel backs ballot petition rules, school phone ban advances

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, include a Senate panel backing new rules for ballot petitions which could change how signatures are collected, and a House bill advancing to ban personal devices in schools. Additional stories cover the advancement of a bill for universal free breakfast in schools funded by medical marijuana revenue, and the failure of a bill to hold private schools in a voucher program to the same reporting standards as public schools. A new bill requiring Disability Rights Arkansas to report to lawmakers is criticized as government overreach. More stories include an amendment to Arkansas maternal health laws and the progress of the Dental School at Lyon College.

00:30 Petition Legislation Passes Senate Committee

02:22 Debate on Senate Bill 142: Banning Personal Devices in Schools

03:26 Free School Breakfast Bill Clears House Panel

05:33 Private School Voucher Reporting Bill Fails

06:13 Maternal Health Law Amendments

07:15 Disability Protection Bill Debate

08:44 Lyon College School of Dental Medicine Receives Accreditation

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
