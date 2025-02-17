© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas' Surgeon General highlights need for better maternal care

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 17, 2025
Today's headlines from KASU News for President's Day, Monday, February 17, 2025, include a new bill aimed at improving maternal care for low-income families in Arkansas. The Arkansas House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 1437, targeting sex offenders at public spaces. Arkansas Electric Cooperative's CEO calls for focus on the power grid to attract businesses. Additionally, a Tennessee mother urges parents to vaccinate their children amid declining rates. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock received a $1.5 million donation to support business programs. The Jonesboro Citizens Police Academy is set to begin this month, and in college basketball, A-State narrowly lost to Troy.

00:30 Introduction to the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act

01:23 Arkansas House Judiciary Committee Discusses HB 1437

02:33 Arkansas Power Grid Challenges and Legislative Actions

04:13 Rising Vaccine Exemptions Among Tennessee Parents

05:33 University of Arkansas Receives Major Donation

07:08 Jonesboro Citizens Police Academy Announcement

07:36 College Basketball: Troy Trojans vs. A-State Red Wolves

2025 Season 2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionKASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
