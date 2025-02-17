KASU News: Arkansas’ Surgeon General highlights need for better maternal care

Today's headlines from KASU News for President's Day, Monday, February 17, 2025, include a new bill aimed at improving maternal care for low-income families in Arkansas. The Arkansas House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 1437, targeting sex offenders at public spaces. Arkansas Electric Cooperative's CEO calls for focus on the power grid to attract businesses. Additionally, a Tennessee mother urges parents to vaccinate their children amid declining rates. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock received a $1.5 million donation to support business programs. The Jonesboro Citizens Police Academy is set to begin this month, and in college basketball, A-State narrowly lost to Troy.

