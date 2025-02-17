© 2025 KASU
Talk Business & Politics

Roby Brock and Rex Nelson Reflect on Jim Guy Tucker's Legacy

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:34 AM CST
Rex Nelson, senior editor with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, shares his thoughts on former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Rex Nelson joins to discuss the life and illustrious career of former Governor Jim Guy Tucker, who recently passed away at the age of 81. They delve into Tucker's significant contributions as a prosecutor, attorney general, congressman, lieutenant governor, and governor of Arkansas. The discussion highlights his forward-thinking policies, business acumen, and his impact on Arkansas politics, despite the controversy surrounding the Whitewater investigation towards the end of his career.

00:20 Jim Guy Tucker's Early Political Career

01:50 The 1978 Democratic Primary and Beyond

02:47 Governorship and Policy Initiatives

06:26 Challenges and Legacy

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsJim Guy TuckerKASU Newscast
