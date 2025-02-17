© 2025 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Affirmative action, education bills, and a historic tribute

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:03 AM CST

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor discuss the latest from the Arkansas legislative session, focusing on a bill that bans affirmative action, which is now awaiting the governor's signature. Other key topics include legislation aimed at ending the government shutdown in Jefferson County, a series of bills on the ballot initiative process, and two education-related bills: free breakfast for students and a ban on cell phone use during school hours. The episode also highlights Fayetteville's reaffirmation as a welcoming city, the controversy surrounding the proposed dissolution of the Arkansas Educational Television Commission, and the proposed statue commemorating the integration of Hoxie schools.

01:09 Arkansas Legislature Recap

08:02 Northeast Arkansas Lawmakers Breakdown

15:02 Fayetteville Reaffirms Itself As A 'Welcoming City'

20:44 Odds and Ends: U.S. Prosecutor 'Fired', Remembering Jim Guy Tucker

The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
