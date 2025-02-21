The Arkansas Newswrap: Arkansas ends affirmative action and expands student meals

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor recap recent legislative activities in Arkansas. Key topics include the newly signed laws banning phones in schools, providing free breakfasts to all students, and eliminating affirmative action programs. The episode also covers the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act, and various bills affecting the petition process. Additionally, the new mental health assessment tool for healthcare providers and Walmart's strategies for weather prediction are discussed. Special features include an interview with Craig Wilson from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and Tom Bedard, Walmart's in-house meteorologist.

01:10 Weekly Legislative Update: Key Bills and Debates

08:59 Mental Health Care in Arkansas: Challenges and Solutions

15:39 Weather Preparedness: Insights from Walmart's Meteorologist