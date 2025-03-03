© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas police tighten high-speed chase penalties

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, March 3, 2025, include the Arkansas State Police cracking down on high-speed chases with harsher penalties, an economic analysis of how Trump's tariffs will affect Arkansas industries, and legislative moves in Missouri to reform the state's voting process. Federal officials report over 200 arrests of unauthorized immigrants. Additionally, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) announces his re-election bid for 2026, and the Westside School District's search for a new superintendent.

00:00 Intro

00:30 State Police Crack Down on Vehicle Pursuits

02:17 Federal Operation Targets Unauthorized Immigrants

03:02 Trump's Tariffs and Their Impact on Arkansas

05:04 Senator Tom Cotton Announces Reelection Bid

05:44 Senate Bill 205 and School Choice Debate

06:48 Westside Consolidated School District Seeks New Superintendent

07:18 Missouri House Committee Reviews Voting Legislation

Tags
2025 Season 2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionKASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor