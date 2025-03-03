KASU News: Arkansas police tighten high-speed chase penalties

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, March 3, 2025, include the Arkansas State Police cracking down on high-speed chases with harsher penalties, an economic analysis of how Trump's tariffs will affect Arkansas industries, and legislative moves in Missouri to reform the state's voting process. Federal officials report over 200 arrests of unauthorized immigrants. Additionally, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) announces his re-election bid for 2026, and the Westside School District's search for a new superintendent.

00:00 Intro

00:30 State Police Crack Down on Vehicle Pursuits

02:17 Federal Operation Targets Unauthorized Immigrants

03:02 Trump's Tariffs and Their Impact on Arkansas

05:04 Senator Tom Cotton Announces Reelection Bid

05:44 Senate Bill 205 and School Choice Debate

06:48 Westside Consolidated School District Seeks New Superintendent

07:18 Missouri House Committee Reviews Voting Legislation