KASU News: Arkansas lawmakers near easing restrictions for library director hirings

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Arkansas lawmakers move to ease restrictions for hiring regional library directors. A controversial law on library materials faces legal challenges. Plus, plans for demolishing a seven-story building in downtown Jonesboro move forward, and Brookland Public Schools break ground on a new project. Those stories and more in today's KASU News.

  • 00:00 Intro
  • 00:30 Legislative Changes for Library System Leaders – A bill removing degree requirements for regional library directors gains approval.
  • 01:48 Controversy Over Inappropriate Materials Law – AG Tim Griffin may appeal a ruling striking down parts of Arkansas' library content law.
  • 02:26 New Petition Laws in Arkansas – New legislation tightens voter ID requirements for petition signers and mandates affidavits for canvassers.
  • 03:00 Black Lawmakers Discuss Arkansas ACCESS Higher Ed Reform Package – Lawmakers weigh in on GPA weighting, free speech concerns, and equity issues.
  • 05:04 Legislative Priorities Announced by Arkansas Republican Women's Caucus – GOP women outline key legislative goals, including juvenile justice and human trafficking.
  • 05:38 Introduction to Arkansas Bill on Privacy Exemptions – A proposed law seeks to shield officials’ personal data from public records.
  • 06:18 Proposals for New Mississippi River Bridge – Memphis lawmakers propose studying the need for a third bridge.
  • 06:55 Jonesboro's Wet Demolition Project and Traffic Changes – Downtown demolition of the old Citizens Bank building set to begin.
  • 07:20 Jonesboro Sports Complex Developments – Groundbreaking for the new sports complex tentatively scheduled for April 11.
  • 08:08 Brookland Public Schools Breaks Ground on New Intermediate School – New facility aims to accommodate growing student population.
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
