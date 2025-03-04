KASU News: Arkansas lawmakers near easing restrictions for library director hirings

Arkansas lawmakers move to ease restrictions for hiring regional library directors. A controversial law on library materials faces legal challenges. Plus, plans for demolishing a seven-story building in downtown Jonesboro move forward, and Brookland Public Schools break ground on a new project. Those stories and more in today's KASU News.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Legislative Changes for Library System Leaders – A bill removing degree requirements for regional library directors gains approval.

01:48 Controversy Over Inappropriate Materials Law – AG Tim Griffin may appeal a ruling striking down parts of Arkansas' library content law.

02:26 New Petition Laws in Arkansas – New legislation tightens voter ID requirements for petition signers and mandates affidavits for canvassers.

03:00 Black Lawmakers Discuss Arkansas ACCESS Higher Ed Reform Package – Lawmakers weigh in on GPA weighting, free speech concerns, and equity issues.

05:04 Legislative Priorities Announced by Arkansas Republican Women's Caucus – GOP women outline key legislative goals, including juvenile justice and human trafficking.

05:38 Introduction to Arkansas Bill on Privacy Exemptions – A proposed law seeks to shield officials’ personal data from public records.

06:18 Proposals for New Mississippi River Bridge – Memphis lawmakers propose studying the need for a third bridge.

06:55 Jonesboro's Wet Demolition Project and Traffic Changes – Downtown demolition of the old Citizens Bank building set to begin.

07:20 Jonesboro Sports Complex Developments – Groundbreaking for the new sports complex tentatively scheduled for April 11.

08:08 Brookland Public Schools Breaks Ground on New Intermediate School – New facility aims to accommodate growing student population.