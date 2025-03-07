© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas PBS Commission Responds to Dissolution Attempt

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines include the Arkansas PBS Commission responding to a proposed bill to dissolve them, a legal battle in the Arkansas Supreme Court, and Governor Sanders blocking apps with ties to China. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers consider panic button legislation for schools, a major tax revenue report, and a breakthrough in a 40-year-old cold case. Finally, an Arkansas woman is honored with a U.S. coin, and Memphis in May adds a new competition.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 00:30 – Arkansas PBS Commission Discusses SB 184
  • 02:02 – Legal Battle in Arkansas Supreme Court
  • 03:03 – Governor Sanders Blocks Apps with Ties to China
  • 03:25 – Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Panic Button Legislation
  • 06:21 – Arkansas’ February 2025 Tax Revenue Report
  • 07:19 – Cold Case Breakthrough: 40-Year-Old Mystery Solved
  • 07:46 – Honoring a Trailblazer: Dr. Ray Montague’s Legacy
  • 08:50 – Memphis in May Festival Adds Steak Cookoff
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
