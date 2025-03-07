KASU News: Arkansas PBS Commission Responds to Dissolution Attempt

Today's headlines include the Arkansas PBS Commission responding to a proposed bill to dissolve them, a legal battle in the Arkansas Supreme Court, and Governor Sanders blocking apps with ties to China. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers consider panic button legislation for schools, a major tax revenue report, and a breakthrough in a 40-year-old cold case. Finally, an Arkansas woman is honored with a U.S. coin, and Memphis in May adds a new competition.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas PBS Commission Discusses SB 184

02:02 – Legal Battle in Arkansas Supreme Court

03:03 – Governor Sanders Blocks Apps with Ties to China

03:25 – Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Panic Button Legislation

06:21 – Arkansas’ February 2025 Tax Revenue Report

07:19 – Cold Case Breakthrough: 40-Year-Old Mystery Solved

07:46 – Honoring a Trailblazer: Dr. Ray Montague’s Legacy

08:50 – Memphis in May Festival Adds Steak Cookoff