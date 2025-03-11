© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Historic victory sends A-State women’s basketball to first NCAA tournament

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Lawmakers debate Arkansas’s higher education reform package, Arkansas PBS funding bill passes, and changes to the state's petition process. Plus, A-State’s women’s basketball team makes history in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Lawmakers Debate Arkansas ACCESS Bill
01:58 - Opposition Surrounding Arkansas ACCESS
02:58 - Arkansas PBS Funding Bill Passed
03:37 - Changes to Arkansas Petition Process
05:34 - Arkansas Water and Wastewater System Bill
06:09 - Investigation into Utility Overcharges
06:34 - Changes in Jail Phone Access
07:00 - Cross County Chamber Scholarship Update
07:35 - Historic Win for A-State Women’s Basketball
08:33 - Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Highlights

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
