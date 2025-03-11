KASU News: Historic victory sends A-State women’s basketball to first NCAA tournament
Lawmakers debate Arkansas’s higher education reform package, Arkansas PBS funding bill passes, and changes to the state's petition process. Plus, A-State’s women’s basketball team makes history in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Lawmakers Debate Arkansas ACCESS Bill
01:58 - Opposition Surrounding Arkansas ACCESS
02:58 - Arkansas PBS Funding Bill Passed
03:37 - Changes to Arkansas Petition Process
05:34 - Arkansas Water and Wastewater System Bill
06:09 - Investigation into Utility Overcharges
06:34 - Changes in Jail Phone Access
07:00 - Cross County Chamber Scholarship Update
07:35 - Historic Win for A-State Women’s Basketball
08:33 - Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Highlights