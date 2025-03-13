© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Public meeting laws, state pay plan, and a new veterinary college

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas lawmakers move to define public meetings, debate the elimination of daylight saving time, and discuss changes to the state’s employee pay plan. Also, A-State breaks ground on Arkansas’ first public veterinary school, and we remember former Razorback and NBA player Oliver Miller.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas Lawmakers Define Public Meetings
01:27 – Legislative Changes in Arkansas
01:54 – Proposed Overhaul of Arkansas State Employee Pay Plan
02:42 – Debate Over Antisemitism Bill in Arkansas Schools
03:57 – Failed Effort to End Daylight Saving Time in Arkansas
06:01 – Groundbreaking Ceremony for Arkansas' First Public Veterinary College
07:42 – New Appointment to University of Arkansas Board
08:07 – Remembering Oliver Miller

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor