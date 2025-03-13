KASU News: Public meeting laws, state pay plan, and a new veterinary college

Arkansas lawmakers move to define public meetings, debate the elimination of daylight saving time, and discuss changes to the state’s employee pay plan. Also, A-State breaks ground on Arkansas’ first public veterinary school, and we remember former Razorback and NBA player Oliver Miller.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas Lawmakers Define Public Meetings

01:27 – Legislative Changes in Arkansas

01:54 – Proposed Overhaul of Arkansas State Employee Pay Plan

02:42 – Debate Over Antisemitism Bill in Arkansas Schools

03:57 – Failed Effort to End Daylight Saving Time in Arkansas

06:01 – Groundbreaking Ceremony for Arkansas' First Public Veterinary College

07:42 – New Appointment to University of Arkansas Board

08:07 – Remembering Oliver Miller