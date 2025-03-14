© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Severe weather looms, Supreme Court Chief Justice investigated

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, March 14, 2025, include a severe weather alert for the Mid-South and upper Delta, an investigation into Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Karen Baker’s treatment of staff, and Jonesboro Public Schools selecting a new superintendent. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers advance bills on education policy, social media regulations, and ivermectin sales. In sports, the SEC tournament heats up, and Arkansas' women’s basketball coach resigns.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Severe Weather Alert for Mid-South and Upper Delta
01:11 – Chief Justice Karen Baker's Harassment Investigation
02:19 – Education Policy Updates
03:27 – Antisemitism Bill Advances in Arkansas Legislature
03:50 – Ivermectin Over-the-Counter Bill Moves Forward
05:14 – Arkansas Lawmakers Tackle Social Media Regulations for Minors
06:05 – Arkansas Library Board’s Contentious Votes
07:05 – Virtual Learning Bill Rejected
07:32 – Jonesboro Public Schools Selects New Superintendent
07:57 – SEC Tournament Highlights
08:18 – Arkansas Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor