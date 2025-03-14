KASU News: Severe weather looms, Supreme Court Chief Justice investigated

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, March 14, 2025, include a severe weather alert for the Mid-South and upper Delta, an investigation into Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Karen Baker’s treatment of staff, and Jonesboro Public Schools selecting a new superintendent. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers advance bills on education policy, social media regulations, and ivermectin sales. In sports, the SEC tournament heats up, and Arkansas' women’s basketball coach resigns.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Severe Weather Alert for Mid-South and Upper Delta

01:11 – Chief Justice Karen Baker's Harassment Investigation

02:19 – Education Policy Updates

03:27 – Antisemitism Bill Advances in Arkansas Legislature

03:50 – Ivermectin Over-the-Counter Bill Moves Forward

05:14 – Arkansas Lawmakers Tackle Social Media Regulations for Minors

06:05 – Arkansas Library Board’s Contentious Votes

07:05 – Virtual Learning Bill Rejected

07:32 – Jonesboro Public Schools Selects New Superintendent

07:57 – SEC Tournament Highlights

08:18 – Arkansas Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns