The Arkansas Newswrap: Higher education overhaul, new vet school
This week on The Arkansas Newswrap, we break down key legislative moves in Arkansas, including the latest on the Arkansas ACCESS higher education bill, changes to direct democracy laws, and a bill allowing nitrogen executions. We also cover the groundbreaking of Arkansas's first public veterinary school, a Bentonville teacher's surprise $25,000 award, and the fate of daylight saving time in the state. Plus, Hybar Steel invests in workforce housing.
00:00 – Intro
01:09 – Legislative Updates: Higher Education Reform, Arkansas PBS, Direct Democracy Changes
09:28 – Arkansas State University Breaks Ground on Veterinary College
14:15 – Bentonville Teacher Wins $25,000 Milken Award
19:38 – Odds & Ends: Hybar Steel’s Workforce Housing Investment, Daylight Saving Time Bill Rejected