Public Safety and Social Justice
Talk Business & Politics

Arkansas AG Tim Griffin on nitrogen gas executions, raffles law

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT
Attorney General Tim Griffin discusses the death penalty, sports raffles, and re-election. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin to explore some of the major legal and legislative developments at the state capitol. They begin by discussing the use of nitrogen gas as an execution method and the challenges Arkansas has faced in carrying out the death penalty. Attorney General Griffin offers his perspective on the importance of upholding existing laws and his limited role in the execution process.

The conversation shifts to a bill concerning digital sports raffles. Griffin explains how the legislation extends the ability to conduct raffles to educational nonprofits while clarifying its statutory—not constitutional—basis. He also addresses some of the misconceptions surrounding the measure and outlines why his office is confident in its legality.

  • 00:00:00 Introduction and sponsor message
  • 00:00:26 Interview with Attorney General Tim Griffin
  • 00:00:48 Discussion on nitrogen gas execution
  • 00:01:43 Legislative process and death penalty
  • 00:04:49 Sports raffles legislation
  • 00:05:15 Constitutional and statutory issues
  • 00:07:22 Conclusion and farewell
Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionTalk Business and PoliticsTim GriffinArkansas ExecutionsLocal and Regional News
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics