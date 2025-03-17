Arkansas AG Tim Griffin on nitrogen gas executions, raffles law

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin to explore some of the major legal and legislative developments at the state capitol. They begin by discussing the use of nitrogen gas as an execution method and the challenges Arkansas has faced in carrying out the death penalty. Attorney General Griffin offers his perspective on the importance of upholding existing laws and his limited role in the execution process.

The conversation shifts to a bill concerning digital sports raffles. Griffin explains how the legislation extends the ability to conduct raffles to educational nonprofits while clarifying its statutory—not constitutional—basis. He also addresses some of the misconceptions surrounding the measure and outlines why his office is confident in its legality.

