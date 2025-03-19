KASU News: Lawmakers debate abortion bans, organ donations, and housing regulations

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 19, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker pulling a bill on gender-affirming care, new research on how abortion bans may impact state workforces, and a proposed bill allowing families to override a loved one's organ donation decision. Also, state lawmakers move to regulate housing development, debate a ban on over-the-counter diet pills for minors, and respond to a wildfire in West Pulaski County. Plus, the A-State Red Wolves claim a big win in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas Lawmaker Pulls Gender-Affirming Care Bill

01:46 Study Links Abortion Bans to Workforce Decline

02:50 Organ Donor Bill Sparks Debate

04:24 Housing Development Bill Advances in Senate

06:33 Lawmakers Consider Ban on Diet Pills for Minors

07:01 West Pulaski County Wildfire Contained

07:23 A-State Red Wolves Advance in NIT