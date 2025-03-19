© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
KASU News

KASU News: Lawmakers debate abortion bans, organ donations, and housing regulations

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 19, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker pulling a bill on gender-affirming care, new research on how abortion bans may impact state workforces, and a proposed bill allowing families to override a loved one's organ donation decision. Also, state lawmakers move to regulate housing development, debate a ban on over-the-counter diet pills for minors, and respond to a wildfire in West Pulaski County. Plus, the A-State Red Wolves claim a big win in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas Lawmaker Pulls Gender-Affirming Care Bill
01:46 Study Links Abortion Bans to Workforce Decline
02:50 Organ Donor Bill Sparks Debate
04:24 Housing Development Bill Advances in Senate
06:33 Lawmakers Consider Ban on Diet Pills for Minors
07:01 West Pulaski County Wildfire Contained
07:23 A-State Red Wolves Advance in NIT

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
