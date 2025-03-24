KASU News: Cave City tornado recovery continues under boil order

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Monday, March 24, 2025, include recovery updates from Cave City’s mayor following the March 14 tornado, a Jonesboro march honoring Bloody Sunday, and statewide burn bans as wildfire risks remain high. Also, postal workers protest proposed changes to the USPS, lawmakers file various bills, and the Red Wolves wrap up their postseason basketball campaigns.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Cave City tornado recovery continues; boil order issued

02:06 – Governor Sanders extends tornado tax relief filing deadline

02:24 – Wildfire risk remains high across Arkansas amid multiple burn bans

03:01 – Commemorating Bloody Sunday: March and rally in Jonesboro

05:03 – Postal workers protest USPS overhaul and privatization concerns

06:36 – State Senator Dan Sullivan proposes abolishing Arkansas State Library

07:12 – Arkansas advances bill to ban lobbying for Russia or China

08:12 – Westside School District hires new superintendent Chris George

08:40 – Red Wolves fall in NCAA and NIT tournament matchups