KASU News: Osceola plant to close, 220 employees impacted

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, March 28, 2025, include major federal funding cuts impacting Arkansas state services and national parks, a plant closure that will leave hundreds without jobs in Osceola, and a memorial for a local mayor. We’ll also hear about a surge in school voucher applications, preparations for a suicide prevention event, and a recap of Arkansas’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Federal grant cuts impacting Arkansas

01:00 – National Park Service budget cuts affecting spring tourism

02:42 – Arkansas disaster and public health preparedness ranking

03:10 – Viskase plant closure to affect over 220 workers

03:35 – Remembering former Monette Mayor Jerry “Chubb” Qualls

04:07 – Upcoming town halls on school choice and parent empowerment

04:38 – Arkansas education freedom account applications surge

05:46 – UAMS hosts suicide prevention awareness event

07:30 – Little Rock suspends dog adoptions after pit bull lawsuit

08:00 – Leadership shakeup in Pine Bluff’s police and fire departments

08:28 – Alphas for Autism 5K to raise awareness at A-State

08:51 – NCAA: Texas Tech edges Arkansas in overtime thriller