KASU News

KASU News: Governor Sanders tours flood zones and praises Hardy’s quick response

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, April 8, 2025, include Governor Sanders touring flood-damaged areas, another failed proposal to fund a new state prison, and Arkansas universities missing out on state funding due to gender studies courses. Also, lawmakers consider merging two state schools for students with disabilities, a bill aims to rename the West Bank in state records, and food banks face fresh protein shortages. Plus, Arkansas middle schoolers are about to get a new kind of road safety training.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Governor Sanders Surveys Flood Damage
02:53 Prison Funding Bill Fails Again in the Senate
03:16 Senator Dismang Explains Concerns About Prison Costs
05:26 House Rejects Funding for Three Public Universities
05:54 Senate Panel Advances Merger of Schools for Deaf and Blind
06:59 Lawmakers Vote to Rename West Bank in State Documents
07:43 Food Banks Brace for Loss of Federal Protein Funds
08:34 New Road Safety Curriculum for Arkansas Middle Schoolers

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
