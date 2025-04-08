KASU News: Governor Sanders tours flood zones and praises Hardy’s quick response

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, April 8, 2025, include Governor Sanders touring flood-damaged areas, another failed proposal to fund a new state prison, and Arkansas universities missing out on state funding due to gender studies courses. Also, lawmakers consider merging two state schools for students with disabilities, a bill aims to rename the West Bank in state records, and food banks face fresh protein shortages. Plus, Arkansas middle schoolers are about to get a new kind of road safety training.

