KASU News: Arkansas seeks federal disaster aid, food banks face aid cuts

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, include Arkansas's Congressional delegation requesting federal disaster aid, a healthcare professional urging vaccinations after a measles outbreak, and a major food aid shortfall impacting food banks. Also, opening arguments begin in the Tyre Nichols case, a lawmaker's wife launches a political campaign, accident report fees rise, Arkansas graduation rates improve, a prominent business owner passes away, and Arkansas leads the western U.S. in urban tree canopy coverage.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas delegation requests federal disaster aid after storms

01:26 Food banks face shortfall amid SNAP and TEFAP cuts

03:09 Health expert urges vaccinations amid Arkansas measles cases

05:43 Opening arguments begin in Tyre Nichols death trial

06:24 Lawmaker’s wife launches campaign for Arkansas House seat

06:59 Arkansas State Police raise fees for accident reports

07:34 College graduation rates rise across Arkansas

08:05 Arkansas business leader Chuck Middleton dies at 83

08:32 Arkansas tops western U.S. for urban tree canopy coverage