KASU News: Community measles case, fluoride fight, AI chatbot in Little Rock

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, include Arkansas reporting its first case of community-spread measles this year, a decades-long fluoride fight in the Ozarks, and a new AI-powered assistant named “Roxie” launched in Little Rock. Also, Arkansas lawmakers invest millions in water infrastructure, food banks warn of funding cuts, and testimony continues in the Tyre Nichols murder trial. Plus, a Missouri court upholds a $15 minimum wage, new drones for police departments, a class action data breach suit, and updates on Little Rock’s library renovations.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Community-spread measles reported in Faulkner County

01:20 Fluoride debate reignites in northern Arkansas

02:29 Arkansas passes major water infrastructure funding laws

03:23 Food banks face federal cuts and higher demand

05:42 Testimony resumes in Tyre Nichols police beating trial

06:25 Missouri Supreme Court upholds $15 minimum wage

07:00 Arkansas Heart Hospital faces second data breach lawsuit

07:39 Little Rock, North Little Rock police expand drone programs

08:10 Central Arkansas Library renovations to finish by August

08:28 Little Rock rolls out AI chatbot “Roxie” to assist residents