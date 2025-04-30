KASU News: Community measles case, fluoride fight, AI chatbot in Little Rock
Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, include Arkansas reporting its first case of community-spread measles this year, a decades-long fluoride fight in the Ozarks, and a new AI-powered assistant named “Roxie” launched in Little Rock. Also, Arkansas lawmakers invest millions in water infrastructure, food banks warn of funding cuts, and testimony continues in the Tyre Nichols murder trial. Plus, a Missouri court upholds a $15 minimum wage, new drones for police departments, a class action data breach suit, and updates on Little Rock’s library renovations.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Community-spread measles reported in Faulkner County
01:20 Fluoride debate reignites in northern Arkansas
02:29 Arkansas passes major water infrastructure funding laws
03:23 Food banks face federal cuts and higher demand
05:42 Testimony resumes in Tyre Nichols police beating trial
06:25 Missouri Supreme Court upholds $15 minimum wage
07:00 Arkansas Heart Hospital faces second data breach lawsuit
07:39 Little Rock, North Little Rock police expand drone programs
08:10 Central Arkansas Library renovations to finish by August
08:28 Little Rock rolls out AI chatbot “Roxie” to assist residents