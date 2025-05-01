KASU News: Tuckerman under boil order after flood-related pipe failure

Northeast Arkansas deals with water issues after flooding, political campaigns ramp up, and researchers find an unexpected rice-based beer alternative. Also, the state trial continues for officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death, and the A-State clock tower lights up for graduates.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Boil Order Issued After Flooding in Tuckerman

01:24 – Secretary of State Jester Announces Run for Land Commissioner

01:54 – Fayetteville Democrat Denise Garner Eyes Senate Seat

02:18 – Cyber Crime Expert Testifies in Tyre Nichols Trial

02:47 – Missouri Loses Title X Family Planning Funds

04:40 – Arkansas Researchers Explore Rice as Alternative to Barley in Beer

06:17 – Paragould Man Killed, Minor Injured in Highway 412 Crash

06:55 – Jonesboro Marks Social Justice and Equality Day

08:27 – A-State Clock Tower to Honor Local Graduates