KASU News: Tuckerman under boil order after flood-related pipe failure
Northeast Arkansas deals with water issues after flooding, political campaigns ramp up, and researchers find an unexpected rice-based beer alternative. Also, the state trial continues for officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death, and the A-State clock tower lights up for graduates.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Boil Order Issued After Flooding in Tuckerman
01:24 – Secretary of State Jester Announces Run for Land Commissioner
01:54 – Fayetteville Democrat Denise Garner Eyes Senate Seat
02:18 – Cyber Crime Expert Testifies in Tyre Nichols Trial
02:47 – Missouri Loses Title X Family Planning Funds
04:40 – Arkansas Researchers Explore Rice as Alternative to Barley in Beer
06:17 – Paragould Man Killed, Minor Injured in Highway 412 Crash
06:55 – Jonesboro Marks Social Justice and Equality Day
08:27 – A-State Clock Tower to Honor Local Graduates