The Arkansas Newswrap: Flooding damages crops and infrastructure in Grubbs

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor highlight the stories making headlines across the state. From continued flooding in northeast Arkansas and its impact on farming communities, to local pushback over Elon Musk's supercomputer in Memphis, and a new law mandating the display of the 10 Commandments in Arkansas classrooms — this episode covers a range of pressing issues affecting Arkansans.

01:00 Flooding Crisis in Grubbs

Brandon Tabor reports from the town of Grubbs in Jackson County, where historic rainfall and levee breaches left farmland underwater and roads impassable. Local and federal disaster responses are discussed, including Governor Sanders’ aid efforts and FEMA’s denial of individual assistance. The segment features interviews with Mayor Candice Miller, Councilman and farmer Michael Lewellyn, and Agricultural Economist Hunter Biram.

08:11 Memphis Residents Challenge Supercomputer Facility

Katherine Burgess of MLK50 discusses community concerns over the Colossus supercomputer operated by Elon Musk’s X.AI in southwest Memphis. Residents fear health impacts from gas turbines at the data center, raising questions about permitting and environmental oversight.

16:38 Debate Over 10 Commandments Law in Arkansas

Josie Lenora reports on a new Arkansas law requiring the 10 Commandments to be posted in every public school and state building. Religious leaders and lawmakers offer differing views on its meaning and constitutionality, while legal experts anticipate potential court challenges.