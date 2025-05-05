KASU News: Rick Crawford pushes for updated farm bill amid rising bankruptcies
Today’s headlines from KASU News include U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford pushing for a long-overdue update to the farm bill, a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new petition rules, and arrests tied to state political figures. Also: international students at the University of Arkansas regain visa status, faculty at Ouachita Baptist issue a vote of no confidence, and a lucky diamond discovery at an Arkansas state park.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Rick Crawford: Farm Bill Reform Long Overdue
01:22 – Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Arkansas Childcare Workforce
02:19 – League of Women Voters Sues Over Ballot Petition Rules
03:28 – Lawmaker’s Son Arrested on Child Sexual Indecency Charges
04:07 – Chris Jones Drops Defamation Suit Against Senate President
05:19 – Superintendent Faces Calls to Resign Over Husband’s Arrest
05:52 – Ouachita Baptist Faculty Vote No Confidence in President
06:14 – International Students at UA Fayetteville Get Visas Reinstated
06:45 – Expert Calls Tyre Nichols Beating 'Excessive'
07:27 – Paragould Auctioning Residential Properties for Housing Project
07:55 – Minnesota Man Finds 3.81-Carat Diamond at State Park
08:23 – Grizzlies Name Tuomas Iisalo as Full-Time Head Coach
08:36 – Victor Scott II Lifts Cardinals in Mets Doubleheader Sweep