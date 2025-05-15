© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Study supports higher taxes on wealthy Arkansans to fund aid programs

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
A study examines the impact of a potential tax increase on high-income Arkansans. Missouri lawmakers seek to challenge a voter-approved abortion amendment. A U.S. congressman faces scrutiny over stock disclosures, and a former Arkansas police chief files a lawsuit. Plus, theft charges in Marion County and an honorary degree for a Grammy winner at A-State.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Study backs tax hikes on wealthy Arkansans to fund federal programs
01:38 – Missouri lawmakers advance new referendum to ban most abortions
02:20 – Rep. Bruce Westerman faces scrutiny over oil and mining stock purchases
03:21 – Pine Bluff’s former police chief files wrongful termination lawsuit
04:24 – Former airport treasurer arrested for alleged theft of public funds
05:30 – A-State commencement honors Ashley McBryde with honorary doctorate

2025 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
