KASU News: Study supports higher taxes on wealthy Arkansans to fund aid programs

A study examines the impact of a potential tax increase on high-income Arkansans. Missouri lawmakers seek to challenge a voter-approved abortion amendment. A U.S. congressman faces scrutiny over stock disclosures, and a former Arkansas police chief files a lawsuit. Plus, theft charges in Marion County and an honorary degree for a Grammy winner at A-State.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Study backs tax hikes on wealthy Arkansans to fund federal programs

01:38 – Missouri lawmakers advance new referendum to ban most abortions

02:20 – Rep. Bruce Westerman faces scrutiny over oil and mining stock purchases

03:21 – Pine Bluff’s former police chief files wrongful termination lawsuit

04:24 – Former airport treasurer arrested for alleged theft of public funds

05:30 – A-State commencement honors Ashley McBryde with honorary doctorate