KASU News: Inmate search expands, ASU tuition rises, Delta Arts Festival begins

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a prison escape investigation crossing state lines, rising tuition across the Arkansas State University system, concerns about federal funding for public media, and a major arts festival celebrating a historic milestone in Northeast Arkansas. Additional stories include tornado recovery aid in Missouri, updates from Arkansas legislators, and the latest on state revenues and land ownership laws.

00:30 – Escaped inmate possibly flees to Missouri

Authorities believe Grant Hardin, convicted of murder and rape, may have crossed into Missouri after escaping from Calico Rock Prison.

00:58 – State Supreme Court allows prison oversight lawsuit to continue

A lawsuit by the Arkansas Board of Corrections against the Governor and state corrections department will proceed following a dismissed appeal.

01:32 – Arkansas PBS discusses potential impact of CPB defunding

Leaders warn that rescinding CPB funding could cut $2.5 million from Arkansas PBS, affecting programming and emergency signal operations.

02:48 – Tuition increases approved for ASU campuses

ASU Board of Trustees approves tuition and fee hikes for fall 2025. A-State tuition surpasses $10,400, with other campuses seeing varying increases.

04:48 – Rep. Dwight Tosh discusses recent legislative session

Tosh highlights his sponsored bills, including one criminalizing squatting and another restructuring offices in Poinsett County.

05:46 – Missouri Senate approves tornado aid and stadium funding

Missouri senators pass over $100 million in tornado relief and additional incentives to keep pro sports teams in the state.

06:22 – Syngenta sells Arkansas land following legal dispute

Chinese-owned Syngenta Seeds sells Craighead County land after being ordered to divest due to state law prohibiting foreign ownership.

06:50 – Arkansas GOP names new executive director

Drew Martin is appointed as the new executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, replacing Seth Mays.

07:07 – Challenger enters race for Arkansas’s 2nd District seat

Chase McDowell announces a Republican primary challenge to incumbent U.S. Representative French Hill.

07:28 – Arkansas tax cuts contribute to lower May revenues

The state reports a 4% drop in net revenues from the previous May, though sales tax collections remain stable year-to-date.

08:15 – Delta Arts Festival kicks off during Newport’s 150th anniversary

Newport celebrates arts and history with films, exhibits, and a time capsule opening during the city’s sesquicentennial festival.