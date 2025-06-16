KASU News: Little Rock protest for Palestine, Blytheville schools get new leader

Today's KASU News covers protests supporting Palestinians in Little Rock, National Guard deployments in California, new leadership for Blytheville schools, disaster aid debates in Arkansas, updates on the Tyre Nichols case, plans for a new Memphis crime lab, Arkansas state employee pay raises, a new veterinary school in Cabot, and a scholarship for Miss A-State participants.

00:00 – Intro

00:00:30 – Little Rock protest supports Palestinian people

Activists marched downtown calling for humanitarian aid and Palestinian rights amid ongoing conflict.

00:02:10 – National Guard deployed to California protests

President Trump sends troops to manage protests against immigration enforcement; court rulings keep them in place.

00:03:14 – Blytheville School District gets interim superintendent

Brent Miller is appointed to lead the struggling district now under state control for intensive support.

00:04:01 – Arkansas cities cover more storm recovery costs

Federal aid was denied for public infrastructure; the state will help but cities face funding challenges.

00:04:41 – Officers in Tyre Nichols case face sentencing

A judge recuses himself days before sentencing five former Memphis police officers in the 2023 case.

00:05:18 – New crime lab proposed for Memphis and Shelby County

Local leaders push for a new facility to reduce backlog in ballistic and DNA evidence testing.

00:06:06 – Arkansas state employees to get merit pay raises

Governor Sanders announces pay bumps and new pay plan effective July 1st to meet market standards.

00:07:48 – Lyon College breaks ground on veterinary school

Construction begins for a new veterinary school in Cabot; A-State is developing a similar program.

00:08:15 – Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity announces Miss A-State scholarship

A new $25,000 fund supports students involved in the Miss A-State pageant and fraternity chapter.

