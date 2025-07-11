KASU News: Lawmakers scrutinize prison escape involving convicted killer

A former county clerk still owes over $1.4 million in embezzled funds. Lawmakers question officials about a prison escape. Plus, new leadership at Little Rock Air Force Base and a new childcare search tool for Arkansas families.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Former clerk owes over $1.4 million

Craighead County’s former clerk, Kade Holliday, has repaid a small portion of the funds he embezzled in 2020. He’s nearing the end of a federal prison sentence.

01:09 – Lawmakers question prison officials over inmate escape

Officials faced scrutiny over how a violent inmate, Grant Hardin, escaped while on work detail. Miscommunication and lack of supervision were highlighted.

02:43 – State hospital expands short-term mental health treatment

A new pilot program aims to reduce wait times at the Arkansas State Hospital by targeting patients eligible for quicker mental health restoration.

04:06 – New database helps families find childcare

Arkansas has launched a searchable database to help families locate licensed childcare providers and view facility quality ratings.

05:14 – Arkansas launches speeding enforcement campaign

“Speeding Slows You Down” campaign to run through July with high-visibility patrols and traffic enforcement statewide.

05:36 – Little Rock woman pleads guilty in pandemic loan fraud case

Chandler Wilson Carroll admitted to wire fraud involving over $2 million in CARES Act relief funds. Sentencing is pending.

06:01 – Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore sentenced in rape case

The former Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers player received an eight-year sentence for a 2021 sexual assault in Oregon.

06:43 – New commander at Little Rock Air Force Base

Col. Bret Eckard succeeds Col. Denny Davies as leader of the 19th Airlift Wing. Eckard previously served in Arkansas from 2017 to 2019.

07:46 – Interim chancellor named at UAMS

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes takes over as interim chancellor following the departure of Dr. Cam Patterson. Barnes is chair of orthopedic surgery.