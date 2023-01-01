About KASU News
KASU News Mission Statementadopted 4/26/23
Our mission is to be a trustworthy source of news and information that not only informs but also engages and empowers our community. We strive to uphold the highest standards of journalism and to use our platform to promote understanding, collaboration, and positive change.
KASU News Guiding Principlesadopted 4/26/23
KASU News exists to provide accurate and timely news and information to our community, guided by our commitment to the following principles:
- Community - reflecting the diverse voices and stories that make up our community;
- Literacy - educating and improving understanding between the media and the public;
- Advocacy - standing up for local media and promoting media literacy and transparency;
- Integrity - aiming for truth, presenting ourselves as reliable and objective, and promoting balanced civil discussions;
- Transparency - involving the public in our news reporting process and remaining an open organization;
- Creativity - embracing new methods and technologies for telling stories and fostering a balanced and healthy work environment.
Public Media Code of ConductSource, Created Sept. 2013
Public media organizations contribute to a strong civil society and active community life, provide access to knowledge and culture, extend education, and offer varied viewpoints and sensibilities.
The freedom of public media professionals to make editorial decisions without undue influence is essential. It is rooted in America’s commitment to free speech and a free press. It is reflected in the unique and critical media roles that federal, state, and local leaders have encouraged and respected across the years. It is affirmed by the courts.
Trust is equally fundamental. Public media organizations create and reinforce trust through rigorous, voluntary standards for the integrity of programming and services, fundraising, community interactions, and organizational governance.
These standards of integrity apply to all the content public media organizations produce and present, regardless of subject matter, including news, science, history, information, music, arts, and culture. These standards apply across all public media channels and platforms – broadcasting, online, social media, print, media devices, and in-person events.
Public media, individually and collectively:
- Contribute to communities’ civic, educational, and cultural life by presenting a range of ideas and cultures and offering a robust forum for discussion and debate.
- Commit to accuracy and integrity in the pursuit of facts about events, issues, and important matters that affect communities and people’s lives.
- Pursue fairness and responsiveness in content and services, with particular attention to reflecting diversity of demography, culture, and beliefs.
- Aim for transparency in news gathering, reporting, and other content creation and share the reasons for important editorial and programming choices.
- Protect the editorial process from the fact and appearance of undue influence, exercising care in seeking and accepting funds and setting careful boundaries between contributors and content creators.
- Encourage understanding of fundraising operations and practices, acknowledge program sponsors, and disclose content-related terms of sponsor support.
- Maintain respectful and accountable relationships with individual and organizational contributors.
- Seek editorial partnerships and collaborations to enhance capacity, perspective, timeliness, and relevance and apply public media standards to these arrangements.
- Expect employees to uphold public media’s integrity in their personal as well as their professional lives, understanding that employee actions, even when “off the clock,” affect trust, integrity, credibility, and impartiality.
- Promote the common good, the public interest, and these commitments to integrity and trustworthiness in organizational governance, leadership, and management.