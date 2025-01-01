About KASU Public Radio

Welcome to KASU Public Radio!

Broadcasting from the heart of Jonesboro, Arkansas, KASU has been your trusted source of news, culture, and community for over 60 years. As the first non-commercial, public radio station in Arkansas, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality programming that educates, informs, and entertains our listeners across Northeast Arkansas and the Mid-South region.

Our Mission

At KASU, we believe in the power of public radio to inspire and connect communities. Our mission is to provide a diverse range of programming that reflects the interests and values of our audience. From in-depth news coverage and thought-provoking discussions to vibrant music shows and cultural insights, we strive to offer content that enriches the lives of our listeners.

What We Offer

Music & Culture: Enjoy a rich tapestry of music genres, including classical, jazz, blues, and more. Tune in to our special programs that celebrate the cultural heritage and artistic talents of the region.

National Programs: Access top-tier programs from NPR, PRX, and other national public radio networks, bringing you a broader perspective on national and global events.

Community Engagement: We are more than just a radio station; we are an active member of the community. Join us for live events, town hall meetings, and special broadcasts that bring us closer together.

Our History

Founded in 1957, KASU has grown from a small campus station at Arkansas State University to a major public radio outlet serving thousands of listeners. Over the decades, we have maintained our commitment to public service broadcasting, continually evolving to meet the changing needs of our audience while preserving the core values of honesty, integrity, and community spirit.

Get Involved

There are many ways to be part of the KASU family. Become a member, volunteer your time, or support us through donations. Your contribution helps us continue to provide the programming you love and rely on.

Contact Us

We love hearing from our listeners! Whether you have a question, suggestion, or just want to share your thoughts, feel free to reach out to us. Follow us on social media, download our free app, or tune in to 91.9 FM to connect with us.