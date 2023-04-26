Report shows continued decline of Arkansas' two major aquifers

A recent report from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture has revealed that the two most important aquifers in Arkansas are still declining, with withdrawal rates remaining unstable. The report, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, highlights that ground water levels in the Mississippi River Valley alluvial and the Sparta-Memphis Aquifer have fallen in certain parts of the state.

Researchers involved in the report have identified that pumping rates in these areas have continued to exceed "sustainable yield estimates," leading to further concerns about the future of these important water sources.

The Sparta-Memphis Aquifer is particularly crucial as it supplies drinking water to people and industries in Arkansas and Tennessee. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that in 1995 the aquifer had supplied an estimated 240 million gallons of water per day for much of eastern and south-central Arkansas.

The report recommends taking steps to mitigate the damage caused by the excessive withdrawal of water from these aquifers. This includes using both ground and surface water sources and introducing regulatory measures to ensure that the aquifers remain at sustainable levels if necessary.