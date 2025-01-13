AcreTrader and Peoples Company integrate platforms to boost ag real estate services

Land investment and tech company AcreTrader of Fayetteville has integrated its Acres platform, a geospatial land research and analysis tool, with Peoples Co., a full-service land transaction and management business focused on the agriculture real estate market.

The company shared details on Tuesday (Jan. 9).

“Data advantages are pivotal in today’s ag-tech landscape,” AcreTrader CEO Carter Malloy said in the release. “By enriching Peoples Company’s proprietary databases with Acres’ data, the team is able to enhance daily operations, gaining a competitive edge.”

According to the release, the API integration was a culmination of months of collaboration. Peoples Company’s diverse services, including brokerage, management, and appraisals, rely on the accuracy and speed of property information, and this integration better equipped them to serve customers by integrating seamlessly into existing workflows.

“This type of data partnership enables our team to deliver an exceptional level of data to our customers, offering us unique insight on how to serve them better,” Peoples Co. president Steve Bruere said in the release.

Acres launched on October 5, 2022. The majority of the Fayetteville office (65 people) is dedicated to both Acres and AcreTrader as shared services.

This article was originally published on Talk Business and Politics.